Create a curved ceiling from a traditional vaulted one

Dear James: I want a smooth, curved ceiling in my living room. It now has a standard vaulted ceiling. Is it a difficult project to convert it to a curved ceiling? -- Chris K.
Dear Chris: Your living room will look completely different with just that change to the ceiling. The interest in curved or arched ceilings has waned in recent years for some reason. They are not much more difficult to build than vaulted ceilings, and they create an elegant look in any room.
the only downside to an arched ceiling is there will be some lost headroom out near the walls. There is usually a sofa or chairs near the walls, so this should not be a problem in most rooms. The peak of the room will also be slightly lower but still plenty high for an open feeling.
If you want to convert a room with a flat ceiling to a curved one, it will be a much more complex project. There generally is a truss roof above it in the attic that must be removed and replaced with rafters to get the necessary headroom. Unless your room with a flat ceiling is at least 9 feet high, I would not recommend a curved ceiling.
In your living room with the vaulted ceiling, the process to install a curved ceiling is relatively straightforward. Nail 1-by-4-inch furring strips to the wall, and drop a beam from the center peak. Position several backing boards in between. The furring strips are bent and nailed to these boards. Either paneling or drywall is nailed or screwed to the bent furring strips.
The first step is determining the shape of the curve you desire. These furring strips are usually available in lengths up to 16 feet, so you will likely need a separate one for each side of the curve. The curve need not be uniform throughout its length. Often, the final section coming down to the sidewall is flatter with less curve than the midsection of its length.
You will need a couple of helpers on ladders. Position one at the peak and one at the wall. Have them hold a 1-by-4-inch furring strip against an end wall, and bow it to various curves. You can determine which curve you like and then draw a line along the wall. This line will be your template for the curved ceiling.
Locate the rafters above the ceiling drywall. Nail a 2-by-6-inch backing board across the rafters so its bottom edge touches the line drawn on the wall. Space the backing boards about 3 feet apart. For the ones which have to be deeper to follow the curve, add a perpendicular 2-by-4-inch backing board to create an L-shaped backing board.
Make a double-thick beam the appropriate depth to create the curve, and attach it under the peak. Nail another backing board along the sidewall where the curved ceiling ends. Nail or screw the furring strips to the backing boards and center beam to create the framing for the ceiling.
Hang the ceiling covering from the curved furring strips. Most paneling is fairly flexible and easy to bend but rigid enough to hold its shape. Select a tongue-and-groove design. Drywall, which is 3/8-inch thick, can also be bent slightly, but it is more difficult to work with than paneling.
Send your questions to Here's How, 6906 Royalgreen Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45244, or visit www.dulley.com.
COPYRIGHT 2020 CREATORS.COM
Send your questions to Here’s How, 6906 Royalgreen Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45244, or visit www.dulley.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!