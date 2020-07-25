Create a curved ceiling from a traditional vaulted one

The first step is determining the shape of the curve you desire. These furring strips are usually available in lengths up to 16 feet, so you will likely need a separate one for each side of the curve. The curve need not be uniform throughout its length. Often, the final section coming down to the sidewall is flatter with less curve than the midsection of its length.

You will need a couple of helpers on ladders. Position one at the peak and one at the wall. Have them hold a 1-by-4-inch furring strip against an end wall, and bow it to various curves. You can determine which curve you like and then draw a line along the wall. This line will be your template for the curved ceiling.

Locate the rafters above the ceiling drywall. Nail a 2-by-6-inch backing board across the rafters so its bottom edge touches the line drawn on the wall. Space the backing boards about 3 feet apart. For the ones which have to be deeper to follow the curve, add a perpendicular 2-by-4-inch backing board to create an L-shaped backing board.

Make a double-thick beam the appropriate depth to create the curve, and attach it under the peak. Nail another backing board along the sidewall where the curved ceiling ends. Nail or screw the furring strips to the backing boards and center beam to create the framing for the ceiling.