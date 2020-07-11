Create a dining area within another room

There are several simple design methods to create a separate dining area without erecting walls. One method is to change the flooring material between the kitchen and dining areas. This is often enough of a change to indicate the two areas are designated for different uses.

Using hardwood floors lends itself well to accomplishing the change in the flooring appearance. If your budget is tight, laminate floor can be used in the same way. The colors do not have to be significantly different. Often, just a change in the pattern is adequate to distinguish the two areas. Installing flooring with a decorative border in one of the rooms also helps.

Another option is installing a ceiling alcove. This is a relatively inexpensive design feature, and it can enhance the appearance of both rooms. It also provides a good location to add some recessed lighting.

Different lighting levels in the two areas can also indicate they are for different purposes. Install separate wall controls for the lights shining into each room so the intensity can be varied. The dining area is generally not lighted as brightly as the kitchen.