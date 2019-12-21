Create a gift basket with gardening essentials

One of the ways that I like to give gifts to a gardener is to create a basket of items they can use. For instance, if you know a gardener who likes to grow tomatoes (and who doesn't like growing tomatoes?), then a group of gifts that helps grow tomatoes is a good idea.

Start with a Seeds 'N Such seed catalog that has over 200 varieties of tomato seeds available. Renee's Garden has many USDA organic-certified tomato seeds. Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co. has a couple hundred very unusual tomato varieties. Of course, Totally Tomatoes has a few hundred varieties of tomato seeds, too.

The "You Bet Your Garden Guide to Growing Great Tomatoes" book by Mike McGrath, host of the public radio show "You Bet Your Garden," shows gardeners of all skill levels how to grow a wide variety of great-tasting tomatoes. The book guides gardeners through choosing seeds, germinating, planting, staking, caging, nurturing, watering and harvesting homegrown tomatoes. Readers also get tips on how to control pests and deal with disease. Along the way, he weaves in fascinating tomato lore and tips. This is a book for everyone who loves to laugh, eat and grow beautiful tomatoes.