Create a plan to embrace your new life

Many empty-nesters, divorcees and widowers are dumbfounded at the inevitable conversation about downsizing and starting all over again.

Sure enough, as when you were first starting out, there are things you might not be aware of when looking for a smaller space. It is very important to be able to imagine how you will be living in your new place. If you think you'll be able to bring all of your belongings and fit them in half of the square footage, think again. A word of warning: It can feel overwhelming, so enlist help.

If you are able to part with things collected over the years, fantastic. You have more willpower than most. On the other hand, choosing among years and years of items collected can be hard or nearly impossible because of memories and family history. This daunting task can be handled best by engaging the help of a family member or friend to guide you through the process of editing. Otherwise, an interior designer or decorator will do these kinds of services for a fee or hourly rate.