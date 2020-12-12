Create visual menagerie in a room with layering

An insider secret to creating a room that takes your breath away is layering. The most interesting rooms always have layers upon layers of detail, no matter what the style.

This, of course, is visible in traditional interiors, where an accumulation of furnishings and collections is the norm. But what about more modern interiors? Even in contemporary architecture and interiors where minimalism reigns, there are layers of details, albeit restrained. In my book, all rooms are full of potential and can have the required layers to make the room interesting.

Understanding the layers of a room is a bit like peeling the layers of a fruit. The skin or outer layer contains art and accessories, which can encompass everything from objets d'art, vases, lamps, family pictures, books, decorative pillows and throws. These are the most revealing items of the inhabitants of any home. Also, in terms of quantity, this layer is likely to have the most items of the room.