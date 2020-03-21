Creating a stylish, comfortable home interior

After fighting against the "old man" recliner for many years, as I mature, I finally get it; people yearn for interiors that are guided by comfort. Don't misunderstand me. I'm still not so fond of those large, clunky lounge chairs, but I comprehend the overall desire for a relaxing and ergonomic upholstered chair or sofa. Bringing comfort into a home doesn't necessarily mean it has to be at the expense of aesthetics and style. The most successful projects are those that are stylish and comfortable all at once. This is what creates a welcoming home environment.

The first rule to creating a comfortable home has to do with furniture arrangements. Arrange you furniture so that it makes sense for the room and is easy to live with for your lifestyle. Some may like a room that is filled with clusters of seats, and others prefer rooms that are dotted with one or two pieces of upholstery. Make sure you know what works best for you. Otherwise, walking into your room may turn out to be an obstacle course.

Part of arranging a room or creating a floor plan that is comfortable is to take into account the room's architecture. Generally, architectural features such as fireplaces, window arrangements and doorways help guide the arrangement of furniture in a room. In condominiums, a beautiful view or wraparound balcony may act as the architectural feature or focal point you will be looking for.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}