Creating a stylish, comfortable home interior

After fighting against the "old man" recliner for many years, as I mature, I finally get it; people yearn for interiors that are guided by comfort. Don't misunderstand me. I'm still not so fond of those large, clunky lounge chairs, but I comprehend the overall desire for a relaxing and ergonomic upholstered chair or sofa. Bringing comfort into a home doesn't necessarily mean it has to be at the expense of aesthetics and style. The most successful projects are those that are stylish and comfortable all at once. This is what creates a welcoming home environment.
The first rule to creating a comfortable home has to do with furniture arrangements. Arrange you furniture so that it makes sense for the room and is easy to live with for your lifestyle. Some may like a room that is filled with clusters of seats, and others prefer rooms that are dotted with one or two pieces of upholstery. Make sure you know what works best for you. Otherwise, walking into your room may turn out to be an obstacle course.
Part of arranging a room or creating a floor plan that is comfortable is to take into account the room's architecture. Generally, architectural features such as fireplaces, window arrangements and doorways help guide the arrangement of furniture in a room. In condominiums, a beautiful view or wraparound balcony may act as the architectural feature or focal point you will be looking for.
You have free articles remaining.
Unless you are an avid art collector or fond of antiques, make furniture, especially your upholstered pieces, the focus of your home. The furniture should, above all, be easy to get in and out of. Getting out of a chair or sofa shouldn't require a crane or the assistance of three of your nephews. Make sure when you test-drive your furniture that it is deep enough for a taller person but adequate for a shorter person to get in and out of. An important thing that shouldn't be overlooked is the seat height. This is crucial, especially for older folks who may have limits to their range of motion.
Now, before we say an absolute NO to recliners, know that there are a lot of new styles, including club chairs and sofas, that have foot rests that raise and backs that are adjustable to optimize comfort. Not all recliners need to look like Frasier's father's duct-taped avocado green number. Today's furniture designers have taken the demand for stylish comfort.
No matter how large your home is, or the style it is decorated in, there is always a way to make your rooms feel comfortable. Start with the furniture -- perhaps a comfy chair. The ultimate compliment someone can give you is not how stylish your home is but rather how your house feels like a home.
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida.
COPYRIGHT 2020 CREATORS.COM