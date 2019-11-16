Crows make noise to drive away predators

Question: Every morning for the past few weeks, we have had a flock of crows sit in the trees above our house. They make a huge racket and wake us up. It is almost like a scene from a horror movie. What are they doing? And how can we make them stop?

Answer: You are not being singled out. They do not care at all that anyone is in the human house. They do care who is at home in one of your trees, in a birdhouse or in the backyard.

Crows have taken it upon themselves to be neighborhood tattletales. They have few natural enemies, but they love hassling the ones they do have. There is probably an owl hidden in an evergreen tree, or there could be a cat prowling nearby. The cat may be let out of the house at the same time each morning, or it may follow the same routine of where it goes each day.

Many bird species will make a special call to let others, both of its species and of other species, know when a predator is nearby. They make different calls for mammal predators and avian ones. Most birds will then retreat from the area until the predator is gone. Crows, blue jays, magpies and ravens are in the same family, and they travel in loud, often raucous, flocks. When they find an owl, they will buzz over its head, sit in nearby trees and make a racket. They try to drive the predator from its territory.