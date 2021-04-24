Dan Rodricks: Riveting mystery, with apologies to Poe and my plumber

“I notice you don’t have an expansion tank over your water heater,” Dale said, referring to a tank designed to absorb excess pressure in the household plumbing. Also, he said, such a tank would be required before the next sale of the house.

I had no doubt that every word was true. But would that eliminate the mysterious sound in the pipes?

Dale could not say. He was only sure of one thing — the house needed another expansion tank, and if not this day then another.

Now I had to weigh a proposition: Dale’s company was already going to charge me a diagnostic fee. If I wanted, he could get the new tank delivered and have the thing installed in an hour without having to come back another time for another charge.

It was not a decision I had planned to make when I got up that morning, but it made sense. And perhaps the new tank would calm my grumbling pipe.

So I had Dale install the expansion tank, and he secured some loose pipes with new supports. The total charge came to $344.

After two hours of quiet, the hammering started again: Five rapid taps, a pause, followed by five rapid taps. Pause. Taps. Pause. Taps.