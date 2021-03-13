Dark split-level home is now light, fresh and open

"Once they saw it was all going to be seen they wanted to bring it up to the same consistent feel," said Hansen.

As the project scope expanded, the Komises wondered if they'd be better off finding another house. "After we saw the cost, we considered moving," Rod said. "But we can't find the same lot and street that we have here."

So they forged ahead, new kitchen included.

There's a new pantry on one wall but most of the storage is in the lower cabinets. "Upper cabinets would start to close the space down," said Hansen. "Floating shelves were a nice way to extend the idea of upper cabinets." Modern hardware with elongated pulls echoes the length of the room.

The countertops are dark granite, while the island is topped with walnut, the same wood used for the open shelving and the new stair rail.

Some of the home's original features were repeated in the new sections to unify the home. The whitewashed wood ceiling treatment in the kitchen, for example, was extended into the new dining room and duplicated in the new entry.

The project was "a fun opportunity to work with a newer house than we often end up remodeling," said Hansen. "This era of house is becoming more of the work we do. They're ready."