Dealing with HOAs

Homeowners associations can provide important protections for residents, ensuring that the neighborhood retains an agreed-upon look and feel.

HOA dues help with general maintenance, provide certain amenities that otherwise might not be available, and shelter everyone from undue risk through the purchase of common insurance. It’s important to evaluate these association rules before purchasing, however, because you want to make sure that they meet your own personal needs regarding rules and cost. Here’s how to evaluate an HOA.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

Being part of a homeowners association means following certain terms, rules and conditions. It also means paying monthly dues. The amount varies depending on a range of factors. Fees can be higher depending on the number of amenities, and their required upkeep. A tennis court, for instance, can be relatively easy to maintain. Pools, on the other hand, are labor intensive — and that costs money. Your dues are also determined by the size of the community. These costs go down per home when they’re distributed among more residents. There are also bills associated with maintenance in common areas, including repairs and landscaping.

WHO DECIDES?

Pre-purchase questions about HOA business should be directed to members of the association’s board of directors. These boards may be run by outside management companies for some neighborhoods, in particular new builds, but more often consist of a group of interested volunteer neighbors. They’re responsible for distributing paid dues toward services provided for in the HOA charter, and adjusting the fee depending on cost-of-living increases or another unforeseen cost issue. Be sure to ask about any special assessments — one-time or non-annual fees — that may have been levied before you buy.

CHECK THE RESTRICTIONS

The HOA’s terms and conditions will outline what is, and is not, allowed in your prospective neighborhood. In some cases, unfortunately, these rules may disqualify certain purchases: Some HOAs place restrictions on pets; others regulate ownership based on the age of residents. As a new buyer, you’re bound by these rules so make sure they fit your particular lifestyle. Gated communities provide an extra layer of welcome security, but may also limit when and who may visit. Handy types should pay close attention, too: Many HOAs limit the style and scope of remodeling projects. Some don’t allow any modifications at all.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0