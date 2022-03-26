Dear Monty: A new real estate agent questions her decision

Dear Monty: I am a new agent. A relative asked me to co-list their home with an agent they knew. We both work at the same brokerage. I was to receive a portion of the listing commission with the split between us skewed toward the experienced agent. The experienced agent was to train me, be my mentor and share in future commissions on business I generated. Next, my relative accepted an offer for the property that is now in escrow. When I asked to see the contract, my mentor ignored me. The commission sharing escrow form did not include me. My relative signed that document, not realizing my name had to be on it. My "mentor" also increased a pre-agreed commission amount. My relative told me she felt pressured, but she needed the sale and agreed. My mentor said they would add me to the commission document before closing escrow. But when I questioned it, I was put off. I fear I am being taken advantage of because I am new and will end up with a pittance if anything. It was a big sale, and I still feel discouraged. I don't know if I want to make this my profession if my mentor takes advantage of me. What can I do to protect myself?

Monty's Answer: Being in real estate sales is not easy for most practitioners, even when they have been in it for years. It is a highly competitive, internally focused career where few can entirely master the job description. My experience has been that the few good agents are not easy to find, but they are out there. According to the National Association of Realtors, the average agent has only 10 transactions a year. When I hear your story, I suspect your mentor is not among the few. "Watch their feet, not their lips" is an excellent exercise to practice forever.

Consider going directly to the owner of the brokerage. I doubt that the owner is aware of what is happening here. Do not go to anyone else. Then, share your story with them. Share why you picked their company. I would not mention that you feel like leaving the industry. Focus on fairness, integrity and honesty. Ask the owner to intervene. They are the ones that can lay out the solution with the title company. There is a high likelihood of getting relief by taking this approach. If you get the same response your mentor gave you, you are likely at the wrong company.

If your plea goes unanswered, you will have to wait until escrow closes to learn if your suspicions were well-founded. It could turn out that your mentor is a poor communicator. If it does not turn out well, there may be another avenue to consider. Your state has a place to complain. For example, the California Department of Real Estate disciplines real estate brokers and agents when they do not follow the law. Find your state's department and check them out.

You will learn a lot here. Wait before you decide to quit. It took time and money to get this far. You sound like a person the industry needs. Check out Dear Monty's suggestion to find a good broker. https://dearmonty.com/5-pick-broker-tips-agents/.

Richard Montgomery is the author of "House Money: An Insider's Secrets to Saving Thousands When You Buy or Sell a Home." He advocates industry reform and offers readers unbiased real estate advice. Follow him on Twitter at @dearmonty, or at DearMonty.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 CREATORS.COM

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0