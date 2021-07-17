Dear Monty: Waiving a home inspection is a bad idea

Dear Monty: We are beginning to look at homes again. It is very different from before the pandemic. As an example, yesterday, we had a real estate agent suggest several tactics to increase our odds of winning a bid on a home we like. One of the suggestions was to waive the home inspection. We like the house and want to make an offer, but the thought of waiving the home inspection is scary. Is this a good idea?

Monty's Answer: The waiving the home inspection phenomenon is happening. With a limited inventory and artificially low interest rates, some homebuyers are going to extraordinary means to secure a home. While most of the reports of waiving the inspection are anecdotal, it isn't easy to know how prevalent it is.

It is unclear if the idea originated with a desperate homebuyer or a real estate agent, but it seems to have gained traction. Waiving a home inspection to make your offer appear superior to other offers is a bad idea for the buyer. It is also a bad idea for the seller.

A Bad Idea for a Homebuyer