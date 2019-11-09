Deck the walls of your home with wallcoverings

If the walls could speak ... Well, sometimes they do! Wallcoverings can tell part of your story. They can say "Welcome!" or, "How are you?" and set the decorative style of your room. Are you ready for the latest trends? The good news is you can buy already designed wallcoverings or design your own.

In the world of decor, wallcoverings are known for their enormous impact. If used on only one wall, they can make it a focal point. If used all over a room, sometimes including the ceilings, they can awaken our senses. Besides the matter of animating a wall or creating a well-decorated room, wallcoverings can convey an overall mood or give you the sensation of traveling somewhere else.

REMEMBER: LIFE IS A DREAM

Original, fanciful and also dreamlike, the magical world of artists such as Piero Fornasetti and Cole & Son can capture your interest and make your room unique. Other artists, such as Andy Warhol, have licensed some of their works to Flavor Paper as wallcoverings. Let the universe of artists speak to you, surprise you and decorate your day to day.

PREPARE YOUR PASSPORT