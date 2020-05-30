Design a home with yours, mine, ours spaces

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The one thing some of us have learned recently is how to navigate being with your significant other 24/7. Second to sharing a bed, sharing a bathroom is the most intimate experience two people can have. Bathrooms are spaces that host many activities, from physiological to hygienic to hours of gazing and asking, "Mirror, mirror, on the wall ..."

While many couples do not mind sharing space, others cannot possibly live with a "yours, mine, ours" space concept. Different organizational habits give rise to disagreements about bathrooms between people that otherwise enjoy each other's company.

Women have always been faulted for lengthy sessions in front of the mirror getting ready, but with more beauty products readily available for the metrosexual man, men are spending an equal amount of time in front of the mirror. Everything from pampering and wrestling with wrinkles to applying hair-coloring products is mainstream for both sexes, and they all take up time in the bathroom.

For years, the solution offered by designers to some of these problems has been the single vanity with double sinks. But as one of my clients says, "That's the root of all the problems!" As it will happen, one person's items tend to encroach upon the others, and what ensues is mayhem -- nothing short of a yellow stripe down the middle to delineate whose space is whose.