Design and make a wooden deck bench

Another material option for the benches is wood of a contrasting color. The most common wood for this would be cedar or redwood. Both are rot, insect resistant and easy to work with. Redwood is particularly attractive, and it often has a smoother surface than does cedar.

In general, benches and seats are about 16 to 18 inches high, and the seats are 16 or more inches deep. Even though you have a large deck and the movable benches can be removed when extra space is needed, do not make the seats too deep. It can be uncomfortable on people's backs when they have to lean backwards to rest against the rail.

Make the base frames using 2x4 lumber. Cut the ends with a miter saw so they are truly square. Some people prefer using 4x4 posts instead, but this can become heavy for a long, movable bench. Counterbore the pieces and assemble them with lag bolts. You should use a base frame for every three feet of bench length.

With the base frames completed, the next step is to attach the seat boards. Using 2x4's is quicker to install, but 2x2 boards look nicer and are cooler to sit on because there are more open gaps between them. Leave about a one-quarter-inch gap between them. Before you start screwing them to the base frames, space them all out to get even gaps.