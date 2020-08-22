Design Destination: Camden, Maine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why do people love Maine so much? Imagine a small enclave on the Atlantic dotted with shingle-covered buildings, blankets of fog rolling in and out and the chime of clanking hardware against the masts of sailboats small and large. This sight is typical of some American towns up and down the coast of the Northeast. None can be more beautiful than the town of Camden, Maine.

The shade of weathered wood against gleaming white or hunter green trim is typical of the vernacular architecture, which ranges from craftsman cottages and barns to neoclassical mansions. The summer landscape is green in all of its intensities, from dark, almost black, to striking chartreuse. Several times a year, flowers abound everywhere in bombastic bushels of hydrangeas side by side with tiger lilies and winter cabbage and patches of daffodils, all set against huge tall evergreens. It is no wonder that this is the seasonal home to many artists and writers seeking inspiration.

Nature-lovers love Maine due to their environmental awareness. You are enveloped in the green, and this should be no surprise. The strict enforcement of recycling regulations almost mandates composting, which might explain the explosion of manicured gardens and swaths of wildflowers along any country road. For a glimpse of all kinds of marine life and wildlife, from seals and porpoises to low-flying bald eagles and whales, schooner sails are a must.