Design Destination: Venetian winter getaway

Venice in the winter can be brutal. Cold and rainy on top of that wind, some would say you'd be out of your mind to travel there during the winter months. Despite all these inconveniences, Venice offers the unique opportunity to explore the city like a Venetian, sans the hordes of summer tourists and oppressing humid heat.

During this time of the year, a thick blanket of fog covers most of Venice's Piazza San Marco and surrounding narrow streets, and they are bracing for "Aqua Alta" so 18" high platforms are in place so you can walk above the rising tides, should they rise. You peek through the cafe curtains of the classic Cafe Florian and you enter into the heart and soul of 18th century Venice. Painted boiserie panels and liveried servers pouring piping pots of hot chocolate. For those lucky enough to visit during Carnavale (second half of February), promenading costumed Venetians add to the mystery of Venice.