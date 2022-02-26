Design Recipes: 10 accent elements to elevate your decor

From flowers to figurines and bowls to books, there are so many different ways to add and incorporate accents into a space. While you have a number of traditional choices, there are some unusual ones that may surprise you.
Here are some interesting accent elements to consider:
1. Figurines
Where you might place a small or tall vase, consider using a ceramic piece instead.
2. Jewelry and global pieces
Jewelry may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of an accent. However, jewelry can help to add an interesting, global element to a space.
3. Create a showcase for a few key accents
Whether a bookcase or a shelf, look for interesting ways to display accents and accessories.
4. Vignettes
Vignettes offer a prime opportunity for accents, by grouping them in interesting and dynamic ways.
5. Texture and color
Accents offer an opportunity to infuse both texture and color into a space.
6. Books
Coffee table books can be used and displayed in different ways to help accessorize.
7. Organic elements
Wood and wood elements can provide an opportunity to bring global elements into a space.
8. Metallics
Introducing metallics can help bring in gold and silver to certain spaces in which you are looking to bring in as sense of contrast.
9. Wall hangings and alternatives to artwork
Wall hangings and mixed media can add a touch of wow factor to a space.
10. Greenery
Greenery can provide the perfect pop of color or accent in a space. You can achieve this with greenery that is either real or artificial.
(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)
