Design Recipes: 10 accent elements to elevate your decor

From flowers to figurines and bowls to books, there are so many different ways to add and incorporate accents into a space. While you have a number of traditional choices, there are some unusual ones that may surprise you.

Here are some interesting accent elements to consider:

1. Figurines

Where you might place a small or tall vase, consider using a ceramic piece instead.

2. Jewelry and global pieces

Jewelry may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of an accent. However, jewelry can help to add an interesting, global element to a space.

3. Create a showcase for a few key accents

Whether a bookcase or a shelf, look for interesting ways to display accents and accessories.

4. Vignettes

Vignettes offer a prime opportunity for accents, by grouping them in interesting and dynamic ways.

5. Texture and color

Accents offer an opportunity to infuse both texture and color into a space.

6. Books

Coffee table books can be used and displayed in different ways to help accessorize.

7. Organic elements

Wood and wood elements can provide an opportunity to bring global elements into a space.

8. Metallics

Introducing metallics can help bring in gold and silver to certain spaces in which you are looking to bring in as sense of contrast.

9. Wall hangings and alternatives to artwork

Wall hangings and mixed media can add a touch of wow factor to a space.

10. Greenery

Greenery can provide the perfect pop of color or accent in a space. You can achieve this with greenery that is either real or artificial.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

