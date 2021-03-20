Design Recipes: 10 clean design tips for staying healthy at home

For so many, the desire is for home to feel like a haven, a place where you feel warm, cozy and safe. Health is also top of mind, creating a clean and healthy environment. As you look for ways to beautify your environment, why not include ways to ensure clean design? Here are some Design Recipes tips.

1. Remove shoes upon entry into your home to prevent tracking outdoor pollutants indoors.

2. Wash and/or launder your clothing as much as possible to help keep your environment clean and fresh.

3. If possible, switch from carpet to hardwood, especially in key areas such as entryways. Carpeting traps odors and dust mites.

4. Consider making your own cleaners. Lemon juice and water is a fantastic cleaner, as is baking soda and vinegar.

5. In bathrooms, consider using a nylon shower curtain instead of vinyl. Nylon is not only a greener choice, but in many cases feels like fabric and is washable.

6. In bathrooms, be sure to close the toilet seat. Microparticles are released into the air during the flushing process.

7. For kitchen and bathroom surfaces, whenever possible select materials that are nonporous. Nonporous surfaces such as quartz and porcelain are the easiest to clean and maintain.