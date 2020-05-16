Design Recipes: 10 ideas to kick-start your outdoor environment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An outdoor space can easily be transformed into a backyard entertainment oasis. Amenities such as pools, outdoor kitchens, firepits, gardens and outdoor living and dining areas can add a lot as far as homeowner outdoor enjoyment. Whether you live in a city, suburban or rural setting, there are a number of ways to increase your outdoor enjoyment and entertainment.

The popularity of bringing indoor features such as kitchens and spas outdoors remains more popular than ever. Investing in your home's outdoor environment can not only allow you in essence to expand the environment of your home, but allow the "inside to go out." Creating outdoor appeal, may also increase one's sense of calm and allow you to enjoy your home outdoors year round.

Looking to kick-start your outdoor environment? Here are some ideas to help get you started.

1. Outdoor firepits. Firepits can either be made using brick or stone or simply a fire bowl. Outdoor firepits remain popular because they can be enjoyed year-round.

2. Outdoor kitchens. Looking to bring the indoors out? There is no better way to do that, than with an outdoor kitchen. An outdoor kitchen creates an instant hub for outdoor entertaining.