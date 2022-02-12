Design Recipes: 10 tips for artificial greenery

When it comes to successful home decor, the secret often lies in the finishing touches. Often adding living or green elements such as trees and plants can help invigorate a room. But what if the associated maintenance isn’t feasible? This is when you can use artificial greenery as an aesthetically pleasing alternative.

1. Pay attention to color. A richness of color is important when it comes to artificial flowers. You will want to have selections that won’t fade or loose significant color.

2. Avoid dried or silk flowers if looking to create a modern space. Dried flowers tend to work best in traditional or formal spaces.

3. Consider texture when looking for artificial flowers and stems.

4. Use artificial arrangements that are the appropriate size, height and scale.

5. Place artificial arrangements in areas where you would place live arrangements such as side tables, consoles and dining and coffee tables.

6. Avoid placing artificial arrangements in direct sunlight.

7. Maintain artificial arrangements by cleaning and dusting their stems and leaves.

8. Look for trees with large leaves in large spaces as well as spaces with tall ceilings. Small plants and plantings work well in smaller areas and spaces.

9. Consider non-floral artificial elements such as palms, berries and other non-florals.

10. Bathrooms, entry consoles and small side tables are great locations for smaller artificial arrangements. Larger arrangements work well on larger surfaces such as dining and coffee tables.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

