Design Recipes: 10 tips for home selling season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether the desire is to upsize, downsize or relocate to a different state or town, what are the best ways to prepare a property for sale? Depending on where you live, competition may also be fierce. Sellers need to prepare and present their property in the best possible light to help ensure the highest equity of return.

Here are some of our top tips for those looking to sell their properties in the current season.

1. Use a professional real estate agent. The right real estate agent - one who knows your market - can go a long way to make sure your property is properly priced and presented.

2. Invest in repairs. Most buyers want properties that are move-in ready. Unfortunately even minor repairs may be viewed as worry, work and money.

3. Find a real estate agent who invests in marketing and technology. The agent will need to be able to present and showcase your property in multiple ways, including virtually and via social media platforms.

4. Hire a professional stager. Staging is a powerful marketing tool in which a property is prepared and styled to appeal to the largest number of potential buyers.