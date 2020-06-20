Design Recipes: 10 tips for short-term rentals

5. Don't deceive or conceal. There will be no greater hit to your reviews than false advertising. Renters will expect the property they viewed in your photographs.

6. Consider hiring a property manager. While being your own manager may save money in your wallet, you need to ask yourself if it will be worth your time. Many who choose to self-manage their properties complain about the mountain of emails and need to constantly be on call for inquiries.

7. Infuse details and special touches. The short-term rental market is more competitive than ever. To help make your property stand out, consider special touches such as welcome baskets, fresh flowers or local market items such as cheese, jam and wine.

8. Make sure your property is spic and span. Many renters will request that the property be cleaned with no one present a minimum of 48 hours prior to their stay.

9. Ensure your short-term rental is well-stocked. From appliances such as coffee makers to can and bottle openers, pots/pans and dishes, to towels/linens and a closet full of games, the expectation for renters is a property that is fully and adequately stocked.