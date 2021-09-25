Design Recipes: 10 tips for stunning vignettes

The successful decoration of a space often hinges on the proper selection of the appropriate accents and accessories. Often this is greatly influenced by not only what pieces are selected, but how various objects are placed or grouped together. Enter the vignette.

Vignettes are groupings of objects that look harmonious and appealing when placed together and help to enhance the overall look and feel of a space. When looking to create vignettes, there are some key tips to keep in mind.

1. Create a vignette upon entry. A foyer or entry vestibule is the perfect place to place an appealing and welcoming vignette that can also serve to introduce the overall style of a home.

2. Look for objects that are of varying heights. This will help add interest for the eye.

3. Consider using items that add a sense of contrast, such as placing black and white objects together.

4. Create sets of vignettes on longer surfaces.

5. Build a vignette around an inspirational or dynamic piece. In other words, select an object that may be a focal point and then choose other items that will be complementary.