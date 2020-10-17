Design Recipes: 10 tips to create a great closet

Let's face it, closets can be messy! One of the main culprits often relates to a lack of proper organization. The key to a well-organized space is for everything to be in place and to have a place.

When looking to create a closet that is organized and tidy, here are some tips to keep in mind.

1. Use boxes and bins. Boxes and bins are perfect organizational tools when it comes to small items.

2. Huggable hangers. Use slim hangers as opposed to those that are bulky in order to maximize space.

3. Consider having your closet professionally "built." These days there are many companies that can create custom drawers and shelves to help maximize a closet without breaking the bank.

4. Place shoes on racks or keep them in boxes. Shoes can take up a lot of space. While many people prefer to keep shoes stacked and in boxes, depending on the number of shoes you are looking to store, racks may be useful.

5. Consider using a "seasonal" closet. Instead of having your closet filled with all of the clothing you own, why not store off season items elsewhere, leaving your closet reserved for those items that are in season and in use.