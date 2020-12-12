Design Recipes: 10 tips to enhance a guest room

5. Classic Colors. Even though it is your home, it is best to stay away from personalized colors. When designing a guest bedroom, it is best to stick with classic colors such as white, blue, yellow and green.

6. Sumptuous Linens. For many guests, staying at your home is in lieu of a hotel, so why not make your guest feel like your home is like a “boutique hotel”. There is nothing better on a bed than sumptuous linens.

7. Local touches. Coming to your home, in some instances may be a vacation for your guests. They may even want to learn more about your local area, and take in some of the local sights and flavors. So why not add some local touches to your guest bedroom. For example if your area is known for local jam or maple syrup, why not include these into the welcome basket for your guests.

8. Provide privacy. Tired and weary, some guests will really welcome the opportunity to have some alone time. If possible create your guest room in an area that provides privacy and if possible its own bathroom.

9. Change it up. Before it gets old and dusty, help keep your guest bedroom fresh and current by changing it up every so often, whether with pillows, artwork or bedding.