Design Recipes: 10 tips to improve your bath

They are often ignored or discarded spaces. But bathrooms regardless of the size can be a source of calm and opportunity for design. Where do you start? While renovations can make for the perfect “project”, they are often costly to take on.

With this is mind, there are a number of ways to spice up your bath, without breaking the bank. Looking for ideas? Here are our top 10 tips, to help make your bath an elegant, calming oasis.

1. Bring the outdoors in. Greenery is a great place to start, from trees to plants, bringing in greenery can help create a sense of calm.

2. Include natural elements. From stone, to sand and even natural elements such as wood, integrating organic elements can help to create a sense of serenity.

3. Add pops of color, from flowers and succulents, look for ways to integrate color and texture.

4. Hang artwork. Walls don’t have to be bare and boring. Artwork can help to add color and a sense of whimsy.

5. Make a statement with tile. Whether it’s a border, to a small pattern, to overall coverage, tile is one way to make a bold statement in the bathroom.

6. Add windows to your bathroom space. The light can truly help to elevate these small spaces.