Design Recipes: 10 trends to look for in 2022

With a new year comes new trends. What will be hot this year? While many existing trends are slated to remain popular, a number of new trends are also emerging. Here are some of the predictions for what will be on trend for this year.

1. Tile

Whether on the floor, walls or as accents, the prominent use of tile remains on trend, especially in bathrooms and kitchens.

2. Wallpaper

Wallpaper remains hotter than ever. Whether you choose to use it on an accent wall or to cover surfaces in an entire room, wallpaper provides an opportunity to infuse both color and texture into a space.

3. Tone on tone

Yes, it is still OK to infuse bursts of color, but monochromatic or tone-on-tone interiors remains modern and fresh.

4. Two-tone cabinetry

The trend started roughly a decade ago of mixing different cabinets in the same space. This mix of colors and materials remains on trend.

5. Cozy elements

Hygge is still hot as it relates to infusing cozy elements into a home, such as fireplaces.

6. Home offices

As society continues to pivot more and more, workers will continue to work from home. The home office trend is predicted to continue to grow.

7. Black and white

Many people continue to look for a color palette that is timeless yet elegant, and black and white remains a popular choice.

8. Bronze, brass and copper

While traditional finishes such as chrome and nickel have their appeal, many are opting for more unexpected finishes such as bronze, brass and copper.

9. Mirrors

Mirrors are back in vogue. Whether you are using them down a hallway or in a series to mimic the look and feel of windows, a generous use of mirrors remains a popular trend.

10. Colored cabinetry

From, red to black, blue and even purple, the trend remains to incorporate color and individuality into social areas such as the kitchen.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

