Design Recipes: 10 ways to create a winning vignette

Whether in groupings or sets, vignettes provide an opportunity to bring in small arrangements of decor that can help bring nearly any space to life. From entries to side tables, consoles and dressers, vignettes offer an opportunity to infuse interesting decorative elements that will help make a space shine.

Top ways to create vignettes

1. Look to group decorative elements in pairs or sets of threes. This can offer a nice visual rhythm.

2. Create vignettes of similar colors. Monochromatic looks can be modern and fresh.

3. Infuse metallic elements such as brass when looking to incorporate a sense of luxury.

4. Include “surprise” elements that will help make a vignette feel unique and different.

5. Create vignettes from harmonious but dissimilar elements to make items feel cohesive yet unique.

6. Use vignettes as an opportunity to bring in color and texture.

7. Include florals and greenery in vignettes to add both color and texture.

8. Use vignettes as an opportunity to showcase favorite finds or a unique memento.

9. Consider books as elements to include in vignettes.

10. Use bookshelves and shelving as opportunities to display vignettes.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0