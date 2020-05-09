Design Recipes: 5 quick and easy home refreshers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Want to bring new life and energy to bland, boring spaces? Even the most well put-together home can use a refresher. The good news is you don't necessarily have to break the bank to achieve a reinvigorated or reimagined space. Here are five ideas you can take on quickly, easily and affordably.

ORGANIZE YOUR CLOSET

So often, closets are bottomless pits of items that have yet to be put away or organized. It is difficult to properly organize if you don't know what you have. Organization can be enhanced through the use of creating distinct zones for certain items and closet organization helpers such as huggable/slim hangers and organization boxes.

BRIGHTEN A CHILDREN'S ROOM

From bright bedding to adding an accent wall, colorful toss pillows and artwork, a children's room can easily be uplifted with splashes of color.

CREATE FUNCTION FROM A DISCARDED OR UNUSED SPACE

Whether it's a windowless room or an odd niche, find a way to give purpose and function to a used area of your home.

CREATE A SPALIKE FEELING IN YOUR BATHROOM