Design Recipes: 5 things that could hurt a home sale

You want to refresh your home. But where do you start? Perhaps you are also thinking about renovation vs. resale value. Those looking to sell their homes for top dollar in the quickest amount of time also need to keep potential buyers in mind. When it comes time to sell a property, it is no longer someone's home, but a product on the market that will be compared with others. Some items that served a homeowner well may be potential negatives.

Here is my list of five decorator/designer items that may hurt a potential real estate sale.

1. Transforming or altering bedrooms

If you have a home that has four bedrooms, you are going to want potential buyers to see four bedrooms. Transforming a bedroom into a walk-in closet or that darkroom you have always wanted may be something you will enjoy while you are living in the home, but it will be a big turnoff to potential buyers.

2. Carpeting

While it is lush to have something soft underfoot, the reality is most potential buyers prefer hardwood flooring. Many will see carpeting as traps for odors such as pet smells, too hard to keep clean or personalized in color.

3. Accent walls