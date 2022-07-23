Design Recipes: 5 tips for adding abstract art to your space

Artwork can both blend into the background and make a bold statement. Regardless of how you wish to incorporate artwork into your decor, abstract art can be a key way to bring in color and graphic elements that typically don’t clash with other elements in a space.

When looking to infuse abstract artwork into your home, here are some top tips.

1. Consider a monochromatic color palette. In a modern space, a monochromatic color palette often feels crisp and clean.

2. Incorporate a sense of contrast. Colors that are boldly different, such as black and white, can often make a striking impact.

3. Pair similar abstract artwork pieces together to create artwork in a series such as diptychs and triptychs.

4. Use mirrors. Mirrors can help to elongate the presentation of abstract art.

5. Create gallery opportunities to display abstract art such as down a long hallway or above a bed.

