Design Recipes: 5 tips to give your fireplace a glow-up

Often in social areas, a fireplace serves as a key focal point, typically the heart of the room. Instead of ignoring this dynamic architectural feature, why not use it as inspiration for interior design? When looking to make a fireplace a true room highlight, here are five top tips.

1. Select a stone or finish that will enhance, not detract. While neutral stones (gray and cream) are popular, so are paints and tiles that can infuse pattern and color.

2. Pay attention to color, size and scale. When placing items around a fireplace, ensure items complement the space.

3. Select a glossy finish instead of matte to enhance an architectural feature such as a fireplace.

4. Incorporate an anchor element to help ensure a fireplace stands out, such as an oversized mirror or artwork.

5. Look for opportunities to create symmetry. These design rules can help create balance around a fireplace.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

