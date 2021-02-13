Design Recipes: 7 tips for more creative design

Sometimes the best ideas are unexpected ones. Surprise elements can often help inspire a creative look. Not sure where to start? Here are seven ideas.
1. Creative shelving ideas
From using actual books as shelves to reclaimed wood and even skateboards, a lot of choices can serve as a welcomed break from the traditional.
2. Tropical leaves instead of traditional fake florals
Gone are the days where silk or dried flowers are the only artificial options.
3. Removable wall stickers or wallpaper
Wallpaper remains more popular than ever. Not sure if you want to take the plunge? Opt for removable wall sticker art instead.
4. Global pieces
Tribal or global pieces can add interest to a space and serve as a conversation starter.
5. Metals
From hardware to accent pieces, these elements can help add both color and texture.
6. Decorative elements that enhance architectural features
Have a bookcase? Why not add a decorative ladder as a highlight?
7. Experimenting with lighting
Lighting can be a fun way to infuse character into a space, from chandeliers to wall features.
(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)
©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.