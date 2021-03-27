Design Recipes: 7 tips for spring home selling

With the winter thaw comes the red-hot spring selling season. When it comes to properly preparing a property to sell, many experts argue that successful home staging is the key to the most lucrative sale in the shortest amount of time. Stumped as to where to begin to get your home sale ready? Here are seven expert home staging selling tips.

1. Purge! Remove all excess, from extra furniture to clothing. Now is the time to make your home feel as spacious as possible.

2. Create a basic marketing plan. You may need a real estate agent help with this one. The goal of this step is to decide who the target buyer is, as in some cases this may influence the staging process.

3. Depersonalize. When a potential buyer walks into a property, it is important for them to feel that it could be their home. Everything from personal photos to religious references should be removed.

4. Neutralize. Something as simple as a paint job or carpeting can be a deterrent for potential buyers. Taupes and grays are ideal colors to create a neutral, soothing color palette.