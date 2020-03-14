Design Recipes: A case for the color gray

Do you remember when the color gray was the "it" color on the runway? Well it remains the "go to" in home decor. Look in virtually any magazine and you will see a shade of gray as the color of choice on nearly every wall. From soft, muted gray to deep rich charcoal, the color gray is more popular than ever.

It is often considered to be drab and gloomy, but the reality is, gray is one of the most versatile colors in home decor. Why? Gray is a foundation color that can be paired easily with other colors and can be used for "foundation" pieces such as large upholstery pieces, including sofas, beds and chairs. You can use gray to help "ground a space" as well as an accent color.

DO's AND DON'TS

Do's

DO use light gray in spaces that don't get much light. Light gray can help to make a space feel light and bright.

DO use gray for primary pieces in a room such as sofas, chairs and beds.

DO mix warm and cool grays. Warm grays are more cream in nature while cool grays are more blue.

DO pair gray with strong contrast colors such as indigo blue, black or brown.

DO use gray in unexpected areas such as dining rooms.