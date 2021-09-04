Design Recipes: Accents in black

Looking to make a bold, elegant statement? Why not consider the color black? Black is a color that is more popular than ever, in large part because it is neutral, can easily be paired with other colors, while also making a great accent color.

Accent colors are often considered to be opportunities to add bright, overpowering colors. However, using a neutral color such as black can help to “ground” a space and serve the same purpose. Here are some tips on how accents of black can help elevate and add elegance to nearly any space of the home.

1. Use black as a paint color, from moldings, door casings, banisters and stair treads. The color black can be used to highlight nearly any architectural feature in a home.

2. Repeat or color map accents of black throughout a space. This is a popular designer technique in which an accent color is repeated on different materials or furnishings/accessories throughout a space.

3. Incorporate black accents in artwork. Artwork can be an ideal way to bring accent color into a space.

4. Use portable design elements such as toss pillows, vases and accessories that can easily be moved from room to room or swapped in and out with the seasons.