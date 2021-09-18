Design Recipes: Add glamour with gold

Looking to add instant glam to a space? Consider adding a dash of gold. A dominant finish in the '80s, gold remains more popular than ever. Often considered to be more luxurious than silver, the glitter of gold can help add luster to nearly any room of the home. Here are some overall do’s and don’ts.

DO’S

1. Do consider using gold as a pop or accent.

2. Do use gold in social areas where you want to add an element of luxury such as a living room.

3. Do consider mixing different shades of gold in a single vignette or space.

4. Do be afraid to mix different finishes, such as nickel with brass.

5. Do use pops of gold in various ways throughout a room to create a sense of cohesiveness.

DON’T’s

1. Don’t overdo it. Often, less is more. You don’t want to overload a space for risk of it looking “overdone” or gaudy.

2. Don’t overlook the opportunity to pair gold with strong colors that pair well with gold such as black, navy, brown and even green.

3. Don’t use tones of gold that are overly bright or brassy.