Design Recipes: Add these 10 tasks to your fall prep checklist

Fall is now upon us, and with this comes the ideal opportunity to put a fall cleanup plan in place, especially for the outdoors. While the process and where to start can be overwhelming, here are some areas that can help keep you on the right track.

1. Pull weeds and mulch. Soon enough winter will be settling in. Now is the time to protect your landscape from approaching cool temperatures.

2. Trim bushes and trees. Many year-round bushes and shrubs may need to be trimmed and pruned to return lush and bushy come spring.

3. Power wash your deck and house. Often this is a routine many homeowners wish to take on in both spring and fall to make sure the home's exterior always shows its best.

4. Remove your vegetable garden. After your harvest, be sure to pull any unneeded plantings and turn over your soil to help ensure a healthy garden next season.

5. Check your windows and doors. Now is an ideal time to make sure all your windows and doors are in full working order.

6. Check your homes equipment such as the HVAC system, boiler and key electrical systems.

7. Begin thinking about a plan to shut off outdoor plumbing elements such as outdoor kitchen faucets and garden hoses.