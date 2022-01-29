Design Recipes: Affordable designer hacks to spruce up your pad

Looking for ways to glam up your pad without breaking the bank?

Here are some affordable design hacks that will spruce up nearly any space and help stretch your design dollars.

Look for portable design

Look for decor items you can swap in and swap out, whether it means being able to move a decor item from room to room as a refresh or to change out with the seasons. Bring in color and texture using affordable elements such as toss pillows.

Bring in affordable art

When it comes to art, even an inexpensive print can often make a bold statement, with the right image and frame.

Incorporate greenery

From succulents to artificial florals and blooms, greenery can help to add both color and texture to nearly any space.

Let there be light

Light not only helps make spaces feel warm and cozy, it can also help add a touch of glam. Brass remains one of the hottest finishes right now. Looking for an interesting way to integrate lighting into your space? Consider a long pendant in an entryway, in a bedroom or over a bedside table.

Incorporate mirrors

Mirrors are less expensive than artwork. Looking for a way to be creative? Consider hanging artwork in a series or grid.

Sit in style

Consider affordable seating options such as a stool or bench instead of larger items such as a chair.

Add small but functional accents

This can range from a side table that creates a reading nook to a table lamp that adds much-needed light to a dark corner. Not sure what to choose? Consider a selection with modern, timeless lines.

Explore affordable neutral elements such as area rugs

Often area rugs add a certain finish to a space, and they don’t have to break the bank.

Create individual vignettes

Small, affordable but attractive items can look great and aesthetically appealing when placed in a grouping.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

