Design Recipes: All you need to know about valances

From formal to flat, casual to swag, valances come in all shapes and sizes. Valances you may ask, are they still in vogue? The answer is, did they really go out of style? Home décor covers a wide spectrum, and one’s personal style and taste certainly plays an important role. Window coverings in general, whether traditional drapery, shades, blinds and yes valances can make an appropriate statement depending on your home and personal style.

VALANCES. IN OR OUT?

Valances for many, is a must in order to help finish a space. The so called “icing on the cake”. Valances in most instances need to be custom made by a workroom or custom drapery maker in order to ensure a tailor look, custom to a home. The investment may be substantial depending on the level of custom fabric selected and the cost incurred to have the custom valance made. Cost will also vary depending on the width of the window and number of windows in which you wish to install valances. So, are valances in or out? The answer is yes and no. While many still enjoy a formal lifestyle, many have opted for more relaxed home décor. Valances tend to be mostly seen in more formal settings such as living room and dining areas or master bedrooms. Those looking for a more relaxed or casually decorated home may find valances too formal for their lifestyle.

THE POPULARITY OF VALANCES