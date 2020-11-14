Design Recipes: As temperatures drop, cool blues can create calm

With winter fast approaching, you may be looking for some more muted or soothing tones to help decorate the home. Blue can be both serene and elegant, and the color can help create a sense of calm without feeling boring or bland. Looking to integrate blue into your decor? Here are some top tips.

1. Use various tints, tones and shades. Blue is one of those colors with which various shades can be successfully blended together.

2. Blend blue with shades of gray. From light gray to deep charcoal, blue and gray is an attractive pairing.

3. Integrate blue through accessories and accents. Pops of blue can serve as sprinkles of color.

4. Don't be afraid to use unexpected materials such as velvet or even denim.

5. Use blue as a way to anchor the space from a color standpoint.

6. Blend neutral colors with blue such as white, tan, black and even chocolate brown.

7. Infuse large-scale color opportunities such as artwork.

8. Use blue as a springboard to your color story in social areas such as living and family rooms.

9. Consider using colors with blue undertones as accents such as green.