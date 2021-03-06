Design Recipes: Avoid these designer don'ts

Ready to decorate? Whether starting from scratch or swapping out the old and swapping in the new, there are some pitfalls to avoid. In other words, when it comes to decorating, what shouldn’t you do? And more importantly, what are some better alternatives? Here are some suggestions that are near the top of the decorator don’ts list.

1. Artificial dried flowers

These instantly feel dated and old fashioned in a modern decor scheme. Instead, opt for artificial palm leaves, grasses or succulents.

2. Bookshelves crowded with books

Yes, they are called bookshelves for a reason, but they can also be used to showcase beautiful accessories. Leave some shelves empty for a more minimalist look.

3. Two- tone

This was a common trend in kitchen design for a while. If looking to achieve a modern, sleek look, instead mix in interesting materials.

4. The wall of tiny things

Instead of a wall of frames or mirrors of various sizes, go big and bold to better help anchor a space.

5. Wall-to-wall carpeting

Most homeowners simply prefer hardwood flooring.