Design Recipes: Best ways to style a bed

Some homeowners believe is the key to a well-designed and aesthetically pleasing bedroom is well-made bed. While there are certainly some designer tricks of the trade, some flexibility and creativity can come into play in bed making. Here are some tips on ways to dress a bed.

Toss pillows

Toss pillows are an interior designer staple when it comes to creating an appealing bed. And sometimes, less is more. Gone are the days in which a bed had to be loaded with a pile of pillows. These days many designers suggest a simple stacking of sleep pillows against the headboard, while two to four decorative front pillows create a finished and elegant look. This is the perfect opportunity to infuse pattern, color and texture.

Headboards