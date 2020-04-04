Design Recipes: Bored at home? Get busy with these project ideas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Home is where the heart is, and now is a wonderful time to take advantage of opportunities to do quick, easy at-home projects that may help create order and calm. Organization tops the list, as does creating soothing environments. Looking for some projects to do in your spare time?

Here are some ideas to help get you started.

1. Start in the kitchen. The kitchen is the heart of the house and where people spend a large amount of time. From organizing cupboards and shelves to pantries, refrigerators and drawers, organizing these areas can help to lead to a greater sense of calm.

2. Create an inviting home office. If possible, place your workspace or desk next to a window. Natural light goes a long way in fostering creativity and enhancing your mood.

3. Prepare for warm weather. Warm weather is coming in many parts of the country. Now is a good time to prep outdoor items such as furniture and grills.

4. Head into the bedrooms. Master bedrooms should be calm and soothing, while children's bedrooms should feel fun, festive and inviting. Regardless of your desire, some of the best ways to achieve this is through color, art and texture.