Design Recipes: Closet envy

When it comes to closets, organization is often top of mind. But where do you start?

There is the mindset that everything should have a place. Have tiny items that you fear may get lost? Place them in decorative boxes as opposed to loosely on shelves. Have items that won’t work well on hangers? Create slots to allow them to be neatly folded. Here are some top tips to create a functional and inviting closet.

DO'S

Do use boxes and bins to hold small items.

Do color-code your closet by pairing similar colors and patterns together.

Do incorporate slim or huggable hangers to create more space.

DON'TS

Don’t keep items in your closet you haven’t worn in at least a year. Purge those items no longer needed or worn.

Don’t mix different seasons of clothing in the same closet if possible. If you have the storage space, try to store items in your closet by season.

Don’t design your closet before taking inventory of what you have and a plan of how you want your closet to function. Otherwise, you may end up creating a closet that isn’t fully maximized for usage.

