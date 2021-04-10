Design Recipes: Decorate with mirrors

Mirrors can be used for both function and pure decoration. They can also serve as a focal point in a space, help make rooms feel larger, assist in the reflection of light and serve as a visual alternative to artwork. How best to use them will have an impact on if your use of mirrors is successful or not.

Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Consider leaning mirrors as an alternative to those that are wall hung.

2. Go big. Larger mirrors help to fill space.

3. Consider the unexpected like a mirror that is antique or ornate.

4. Try hanging mirrors in pairs or in a series.

5. Use mirrors in spaces that don’t receive much light.

6. Experiment with mirrors made of different materials or finishes.

7. Utilize mirrors to highlight architectural elements like fireplaces.

8. Try unexpected shapes such as squares.

9. Mix artwork with mirrors within in the same space to create interest.

10. Use mirrors in areas where you want to add a sense of depth such as a hallway.