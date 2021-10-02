Design Recipes: Decorating with brick walls

Do you love the look of an industrial space? Does the look of exposed brick captivate you? For those attracted to industrial spaces, exposed brick has high appeal. Even so, this industrial architecture feature does have its challenges. Often it is difficult to hang artwork or mirrors, and it may limit or restrict furniture layout.

Looking for the key to a successful design? Here are some top tips.

1. Embrace it! Don’t look to cover up or conceal. So many of those intimidated by exposed brick may look to cover with drywall, but it is best to let this unique industrial feature shine.

2. Look for ways to highlight an exposed brick wall using non-hangable wall pieces such as leaning mirrors or oversized artwork that can be leaned.

3. Try a masonry drill if committed to hanging a piece of art, cabinet or wall hanging. You can often create a hole in between bricks.

4. Consider using black-and-white prints as opposed to painted canvases. These prints often work well in industrial spaces.

5. Experiment with wallpaper. Wallpaper may be able to be used to add interest to a space and can be placed on top of exposed brick in many instances.

