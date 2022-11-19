Design Recipes: Design by numbers

Whether through artwork, vignettes, upholstery or coffee tables, chances are you have seen home decor items in groupings. What is the rule of thumb? Which is better, pairs or trios? Is an even or odd number best? Here are some top tips when it comes to designing by numbers.

1. When in doubt, group items in pairs. You will never go wrong. A pair is almost always stronger than one item on its own.

2. Trios work best when you are looking to create vignettes. This grouping, ideally of different heights, will work well to add interest and stimulate the eye.

3. Consider pairing similar numbered groupings together. For example, try a pair of mirrors and a pair of coffee tables in the same space.

4. Vary color and texture. When you group items together, vary both to add a dynamic element.

5. Use groupings to create a statement in a series. This especially works well with mirrors and artwork.

6. Use groupings and vignettes on surface areas such as consoles, sideboards and coffee tables.

7. Try to create cohesion through symmetry. For example, experiment with identical items placed on either side of a fireplace.

8. Group items of a similar aesthetic together for maximum impact.

9. Look for ways to infuse pops of color into your pairings and groupings.

10. Use mirrors, when possible, as a way to bounce and infuse light.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design home staging expert and short-term rental/vacation home designer with offices in New York City and The Hudson Valley. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.