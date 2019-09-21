Bright, fun and festive. Candy colors such as yellow, red, orange and green can help to add interest and put a fresh face on nearly any room of the home. Looking for tips? Here are some top tips to help get you started.
Do's
1. DO create a color palette that includes bright, bold color as opposed to muted tones.
2. DO consider traditional "citrus" colors such as orange, lemon and lime.
3. DO introduce bright, candy colors through accessories and accents such as artwork and toss pillows.
4. DO consider adding in a "surprise" element of color such as a side chair or ottoman.
5. DO pair bright, bold colors with neutral colors such as white and black, as neutral colors will help make bright colors stand out.
Don'ts
1. DON'T be afraid to mix various bold colors in a single space.
2. DON'T overlook opportunities beyond youth rooms to bring in bright, vibrant colors.
3. DON'T go overboard. A palette with three to four colors will work well.
4. DON'T pass up opportunities to infuse "portable" design elements such accessories.
5. DON'T forget to bring in bright, bold color is spaces often ignored such as kitchens, hallways and bathrooms.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C.
